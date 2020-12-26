Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SPXSF opened at $155.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

