Sphere (SPHR) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $772.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,262.42 or 1.00171576 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00019243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014612 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

