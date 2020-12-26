Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

SPPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,010. The stock has a market cap of $541.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

