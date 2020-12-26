SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 26,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69.

About SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU)

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

