SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Up 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.99. 226,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 661,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 216,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

