Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solar Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.13. 53,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $723.91 million, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

