Social Send Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Social Send has a total market cap of $594,787.24 and approximately $15.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Social Send has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00024399 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001286 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

