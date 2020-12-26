Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $35.01 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snap stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,450,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,031. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500,080 shares of company stock valued at $90,729,361 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

