Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price upped by Cowen from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.58.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,794 shares of company stock worth $9,099,716. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.