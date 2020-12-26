Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Trading Up 1.3%

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 29,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 160,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

