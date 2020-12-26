Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBMFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

