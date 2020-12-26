Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLP. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 144.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 91,412 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

