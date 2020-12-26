Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

SI stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $584,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

