Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

SVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

