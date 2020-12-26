Silicon Motion Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 538 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 449% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.
SIMO opened at $44.92 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 219.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,775 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
