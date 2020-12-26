Silicon Motion Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 538 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 449% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

SIMO opened at $44.92 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 219.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,775 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

