Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.