Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) PT Set at C$5.50 by Cormark

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) has been given a C$5.50 target price by Cormark in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.46% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

TSE SCL opened at C$3.68 on Thursday. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$259.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$267.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

