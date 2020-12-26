Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 172.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMED stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

