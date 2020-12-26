Serum (SRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.80 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003764 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $49.72 million and approximately $25.80 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00207504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00623219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00089720 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

