Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRE. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.53.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

