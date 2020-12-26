Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.55. 3,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 34,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Analysts forecast that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

