Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,572 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

