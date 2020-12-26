Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $31.88 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

