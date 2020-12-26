Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,892 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of CSW Industrials worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $111.70 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $215,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $718,380. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

