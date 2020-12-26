Sei Investments Co. Sells 37,230 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 65.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $179.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.