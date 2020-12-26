Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,643 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Avnet worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avnet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,427,000 after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avnet by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVT opened at $34.47 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

