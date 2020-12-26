Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after buying an additional 525,790 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 36.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after acquiring an additional 520,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $34,838,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $129.41 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.79.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

