SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $24,691.93

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $24,691.93 and approximately $141.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

