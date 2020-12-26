Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,087,000 after buying an additional 1,249,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $41,889,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AZN stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

