Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,720 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

ZTS stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.