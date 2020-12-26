Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,694 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.69.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

