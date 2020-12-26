Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 17,367 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $48,233,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $30,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 828,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $43.50 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

