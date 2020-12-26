Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) (LON:SCHO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.24

Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) (LON:SCHO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and traded as high as $35.50. Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.99. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Scholium Group Plc (SCHO.L) Company Profile (LON:SCHO)

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in trading and retailing rare and antiquarian books, works on paper, fine arts and collectibles, and stamps primarily in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the auctioneering of stamps and philatelic items. The company was formerly known as Scholium Limited and changed its name to Scholium Group Plc in March 2014.

