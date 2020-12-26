Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.03. The company had a trading volume of 220,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

