Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of SPNS opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sapiens International by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

