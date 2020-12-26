Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 156.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 884,179 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 399,249 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

SC opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

