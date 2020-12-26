Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 99,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

