Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Receives €112.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.27 ($132.09).

SAF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SAF traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €118.65 ($139.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €99.53. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

