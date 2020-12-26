Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $71,853,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 434,662 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after acquiring an additional 395,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.66. 1,712,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,646,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

