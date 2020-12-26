Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.65. 61,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 179,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 184.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

