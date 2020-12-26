Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $62.21. 178,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 89.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Robert Half International by 130.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,886,000 after buying an additional 697,816 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $22,922,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Robert Half International by 112.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 353,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

