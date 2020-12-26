RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Stock Price Up 18.9%

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s share price rose 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 9,145,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,080% from the average daily volume of 775,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on RMG Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 206,937 shares of RMG Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $2,323,902.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in RMG Acquisition by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RMG)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

