Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 46,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 122,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22.

About Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

