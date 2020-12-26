RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,971.98

RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,971.98 and traded as high as $2,100.00. RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) shares last traded at $2,080.00, with a volume of 84,539 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,971.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,855.79.

In related news, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 50,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,961 ($25.62), for a total value of £1,000,011.95 ($1,306,522.01). Also, insider James Leigh-Pemberton bought 5,855 shares of RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, with a total value of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

