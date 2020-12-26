Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RIGL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

