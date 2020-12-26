Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Revolve Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.84.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,341,288.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $95,956,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,943,317 shares of company stock valued at $221,187,534. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,857,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.