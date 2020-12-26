Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

RVMD opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,726.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $345,602.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,206 shares of company stock worth $5,841,468.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

