Reviewing Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seadrill Partners and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus target price of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Seadrill Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Risk & Volatility

Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valaris beats Seadrill Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On December 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners LLC, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

