Reviewing Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) & Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Home Bistro and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 7 0 2.78

Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $33.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55% Keurig Dr Pepper 10.32% 7.91% 3.69%

Risk and Volatility

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and Keurig Dr Pepper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,807.85 -$1.17 million N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 4.03 $1.25 billion $1.22 26.13

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Home Bistro on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

