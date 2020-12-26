Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $32.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

RVNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.55. 229,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,782. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $866,061.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,005. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

